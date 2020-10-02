Gretchen Carlson returns to reporting with ‘People (the TV Show!)’

Television journalist and talk show host Gretchen Carlson is returning to the small screen as a special contributor on “People (the TV Show!),” a half-hour daily show produced by Meredith Corp.

Carlson, a Greenwich resident, was a star of the Fox News line-up until her contract was terminated in July 2016. After losing her job, Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Roger Ailes, the chairman and CEO of Fox News, claiming she was fired for refusing Ailes’ sexual advances. Carlson received a $20 million settlement and public apology from the network, and her case helped spur the rise of the #MeToo movement.

After leaving Fox, Carlson co-founded Lift Our Voices, a nonprofit focused on eradicating nondisclosures in the workplace that could prevent women from reporting harassment. Her television presence has been relatively minimal during the past four years, mostly concentrated pm serving as a host and producer on several documentary specials for A&E Originals.

In her new role at “People (the TV Show!),” she will present stories on ordinary people doing extraordinary things. The program is broadcast in the 12 markets where Meredith Corp. has local stations, including WFSB-TV in Connecticut.