Portfolio of three multifamily Bridgeport properties sells for $3M

A three-building, 34-unit portfolio of multifamily properties in Bridgeport has sold for $3 million, or $88,235 per unit.

The buildings, which are all three-story walk-ups built between 1900 and 1920, include 240 William St. (19 units), 202 Noble Ave. (9 units) and 35 Butler Ave. (6 units). United Multi Family Corp. represented the seller, LP Management, and Northeast Private Client Group represented the buyer, an unnamed New York City-based investment group.

“Our client, LP Management, did a great job of improving and managing the properties since they acquired the buildings at separate times over the past six years,” said Matt Cawley, senior director of United Multi Family. “Additionally, it was a pleasure to get to work with Bradley Balletto of Northeast Private Client Group for the first time who represented the buyer in the transaction.”