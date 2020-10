For the past 15 years, the annual Walk/Run for Abilis has become a hallmark celebration and its largest annual fundraiser and “friend-raiser” event. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Abilis has moved the walk/run to a virtual event on Oct. 18. Participants are encouraged to register in advance at abilis.us/walkrun and can complete their 5k or 1-mile run anywhere. Amy Montimurro, CEO…