Datto files registration for IPO

Datto Inc., a Norwalk-based provider of cloud-based software and technology products delivered through managed service providers, has announced plans for an initial public offering.

The company filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the proposed IPO, although the date of the IPO and the pricing and number of shares for the offering have not been determined. The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange using the ticker symbol “MSP.”

Datto was founded in 2007 by software programmer Austin McChord and was acquired 10 years later by Autotask, a Vista portfolio company that provides cloud-based IT business management platform solutions. Datto operates offices in the Canada, the U.K., Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Australia, China and Singapore.