Pepper Palace opens first regional store in West Nyack

Pepper Palace, a gourmet food retail chain specializing in spicy sauces, salsa, condiments and jellies, has opened its first Rockland County store at the Palisades Center in West Nyack.

Pepper Palace was founded in 1989 and has more than 80 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

This is the second New York store for the chain, which promotes itself as “The Planet’s #1 Hot Shop.” Pepper Palace also operates a location in Deer Park on Long Island and is planning to open another Long Island store in Riverhead later this fall.

Pepper Palace is the latest in a flurry of new stores at the Palisades Center, which saw the arrival of Auntie Anne’s on Aug. 21, Sneaker Spot on Sept. 19 and 7-Eleven on Sept. 23.