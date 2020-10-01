Jazz great Dave Brubeck’s Wilton home listed at $2.75M

The Wilton estate that was once the home of iconic jazz pianist and composer Dave Brubeck has been put on the market for the first time at $2.75 million.

Brubeck acquired the property at 221 Millstone Road in 1961 and commissioned architect Beverly David Thorne to create a residence with Japanese-themed style motifs.

The home was completed in 1963 and covers 6,252 square feet with eight bathrooms, five full baths and one half-bath, an indoor pool with heated spa, an exercise studio and a music studio with a 20-foot ceiling. The 7.5-acre property also includes Japanese-style gardens and the listing cites the optional availability of five adjacent lots spanning 18 acres.

Brubeck, whose career accolades included the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the Kennedy Center Honors, lived at the home until his death in 2012. His wife, jazz lyricist Iola Brubeck, died in 2014, and their children maintained the property until its new listing.