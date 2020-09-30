Construction to begin on Bruce Museum expansion

Greenwich’s Bruce Museum has scheduled an Oct. 8 groundbreaking ceremony for the beginning of construction on a three-story, 43,000-square-foot addition.

The new space, which is slated to be completed by the fall of 2022, will feature the William L. Richter Art Wing for changing art exhibitions and the museum’s permanent art collection, along with a 250-seat auditorium, a restaurant, new education and community spaces, and increased capacity for the museum’s gift store and storage space.

“This is an incredibly exciting moment for Greenwich and its hometown Museum, and for the entire Fairfield-Westchester region,” said Robert Wolterstorff, The Susan E. Lynch executive director. “I know I speak for our family of staff, members, volunteers, and Trustees in expressing our profound gratitude to the community for their support.”

The expansion was designed by the New Orleans firm of EskewDumezRipple, with Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Reed Hilderbrand Landscape Architects creating a natural environment around the space that will include a sculpture trail.

New York City-headquartered Turner Construction Co. is the lead contractor for the renovation and construction project.