U.S. Mint debuts Connecticut’s American Innovation dollar coin

The U.S. Mint is now selling the new Connecticut $1 coin in its 2020 American Innovation dollar series.

The American Innovation dollar series was introduced in 2018 and will run through 2032, with designs honoring innovation and innovators from each state, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories. All of the coins in the series carry the same obverse side design of the Statue of Liberty.

The Connecticut coin’s reverse side features a design honoring the Gerber Variable Scale inventor Joseph Gerber, an Austrian-born Jewish Holocaust survivor who settled in Connecticut in the 1940s. The U.S. Mint considered designs honoring two other Connecticut-based innovations, the U.S.S. Nautilus and Colt Armory manufacturing complex, before choosing Gerber’s invention for tribute.

The new issuance will be sold in 25-coin rolls and 100-coin bags filled with uncirculated coins from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints. The U.S. Mint will issue a coin honoring New York in 2021.