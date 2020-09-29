Blast that knocked down old Tappan Zee Bridge cost contractor extra $43M

Blowing up a section of the Tappan Zee Bridge in 2019 apparently cost the general contractor an extra $43 million.

When the new Mario M. Cuomo Bridge opened in 2018 – spanning the Hudson River between Tarrytown and Nyack – the old Tappan Zee, as part of the $4 billion project, still had to be brought down.

But Foothills Bridge Co., an engineering firm in Boulder, Colorado, didn’t prepare proper plans for removing the span, according to a complaint filed Sept. 18 in Westchester Supreme Court by general contractor Tappan Zee Constructors LLC.

Foothills did not respond to an email asking for its side of the story.

The engineering firm was supposed to analyze the stresses that demolition would place on the structure, according to the complaint, and provide TZC with dismantling plans and calculations.

As TZC was in the process of removing the east cantilever span on Sept. 7, 2018, the complaint states, “there were unexpected popping sounds and bridge movement.”

The company claims that its inspectors discovered that a “chord,” a horizontal piece, had separated from a pin and the section had shifted or torn.

Foothills advised TZC that the movement was unexpected, according to the complaint, the structure was compromised and more analysis was needed to determine the span’s stability.

TZC immediately removed all workers and suspended the dismantling.

TZC claims that Foothills failed to consider the capacity of parts of the Tappan Zee to resist stresses during dismantling.

The general contractor discussed alternatives with demolition consultants and decided to take down the east anchor span with a “blasting and recovery method.”

On Jan. 15, 2019, explosives felled the span.

TZC accuses Foothills of breach of contract and professional malpractice, for allegedly creating a plan that was a threat to life and property. The alleged failures, according to the complaint, cost TZC an extra $40.7 million in demolition costs.

The contractor also claims that Foothills had failed to get a $2 million professional liability insurance policy that would have offset TZC’s $5 million deductible on its project insurance policy.

TZC is demanding more than $42.7 million, not including overhead and profit to be determined.

TZC is a joint venture of American Bridge Co., Fluor Corp., Granite Construction Northeast and Traylor Bros. It is represented by Manhattan attorney Paul Monte.