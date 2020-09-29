Two tenants lease space at 418 Meadow St. in Fairfield

Two tenants have leased space at 418 Meadow St. in Fairfield, with ELINCO International taking 7,406 square feet of warehouse space on the first floor and AtmosAir leasing 3,072 square feet of office space on the second floor.

Founded in 1926 in Stamford, Electric Indicator Co. (ELINCO) manufactures instruments and controls for electric utility companies. In 1991, the company added a large salesforce for distribution and high technology products when it acquired the Japanese Products Corp. (JPC).

Founded in 2004, AtmosAir Solutions is a leading provider of continuous indoor environmental sanitizing technology for commercial and residential buildings, health care organizations, hospitals, assisted living facilities, hotels, casinos, cruise lines, universities, arenas and sports facilities, among many others.

The firm recently announced that its patented bipolar ionization HVAC device had tested more than 99.9% effective in neutralizing coronavirus.

“It is great to have found tenants that can utilize the space to help grow their business while remaining in Fairfield,” said Angel Commercial President Jon Angel, who was the sole broker in the transactions. “There are only three office suites available totaling 7,585 RSF (rentable square footage), ranging in size from 1,775 RSF to 5,810 RSF.”