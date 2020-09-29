Bridgeport receives CT’s first electric public transit buses

Connecticut’s first public transit buses running on battery-electric power were unveiled yesterday at the Greater Bridgeport Transit (GBT) Intermodal Transportation Center.

The two 40-foot buses will use 125 kWh electric bus chargers that were installed at the GBT bus maintenance facility. Each bus features zero tailpipe emissions and replaces a diesel bus that produces 230,000 pounds of carbon dioxide per year.

The GBT plans to have five electric buses in operation. Funding for the vehicles comes from a mix of federal and state agencies, including the Federal Transit Administration and the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Additional electric buses are being planned over the next 12 to 18 months for the public transit service areas in Stamford, New Haven and Hartford.

“This program illustrates our commitment not only to public transportation and the thousands of Connecticut citizens who rely on it every day, but also to the environment,” said Gov. Ned Lamont at the unveiling ceremony.

“This green technology is state of the art and will serve us for years to come with clean, safe, reliable service, which is the best way to get people out of their cars and onto buses and trains.”