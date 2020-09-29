Home Fairfield Boost Bowls to open third Connecticut site in Newtown

Boost Bowls to open third Connecticut site in Newtown

Phil Hall
The Connecticut-based Boost Bowls chain of smoothie and nutrition bowl eateries is planning to open its third location in Newtown.

Boost bowlsBoost Bowls specializes in large and colorful açai bowls, along with fresh juices, smoothies, matcha lattes, protein shakes, sandwiches and wraps. A grand opening is scheduled for the new location at 6 Queen St. in the Big Y Plaza on Oct. 9, with the first 50 customers in line receiving free bowls and merchandise.

Boost Bowls is owned by Valdrin and Tatiana Mehmeti. The couple also operate stores in Bethel and Southbury.

