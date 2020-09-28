Show me the money: Mandels, McMahons are CT’s leading political donors

Greenwich hedge fund manager Stephen Mandel Jr. and his wife, Susan, are the state’s top political contributors to Democrats, while WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and his wife, Linda, are its No.1 political contributors to Republicans, according to a newly released study.

The Center for Responsive Politics reports that Mandel, who founded Greenwich’s Lone Pine Capital, and his wife have donated $9.3 million to Democrats and $100 to Republicans this year, making them the nation’s 20th most active political contributors.

The Stamford-based McMahons have given Republicans $5.6 million, placing them 34th. Linda McMahon was head of the Small Business Administration under President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019, and now heads the pro-Trump Super PAC America First Action.

Other Fairfield County residents making the list’s Top 100 are former investment banker Mary Moran (79th, $2.3 million to Democrats); and Thomas and Paula McInerney, CEO and president, respectively, of Westport’s private equity firm Bluff Point Associates (91st, $2.2 million to Republicans).

Topping the Center for Responsive Politics list are Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, founders of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, packing supply company Uline, who gave over $58.3 million to Republicans, followed by hedge fund manager and former Democratic presidential candidate Thomas Steyer and his wife, Kathryn Ann, who donated over $54.5 million to Democrats.

Other notable names on the list include Las Vegas Sands Corp. founder, Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson and his wife, Miriam (3rd, $53 million to Republicans); Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, co-founder of Bloomberg LP, and briefly a Democratic candidate for president (10th, $19 million to Democrats); News Corp. owner/media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who despite being famously conservative gave $11 million to Democrats, according to the report (15th); Soros Fund Management founder George Soros (26th, $8 million to Democrats); “Family Guy” creator and Litchfield County native Seth MacFarlane (53rd, $3.3 million to Democrats; and “Lost” co-creator and movie producer/director J.J. Abrams (93rd, $2 million to Democrats).