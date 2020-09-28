Award-winning journalist, Joan Lunden will headline the 2020 SilverSource “Inspiring Lives” annual event Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. Lunden, who keynoted the 2019 event, will join SilverSource CEO Kathleen Bordelon as part of this year’s “Inspiring Lives” celebration, a virtual fundraising event to support older adults in crisis in lower Fairfield County. Lunden will discuss her new book “Why Did I Come into This Room? A Candid Conversation About Aging.” She brings her unique wit and humor to her…