Proof Coffee Roasters opening at Stamford’s Harbor Point

Proof Coffee Roasters, a family-owned, 100% certified organic specialty coffee company, is the latest commercial concern to open in Stamford’s Harbor Point.

The site at 200 Commons Park South is Proof’s first Connecticut location. The artisan shop has multiple locations throughout New York City, sources its coffees from sustainable farms around the globe and roasts locally in Brooklyn.

“We are incredibly excited to expand Proof’s footprint to the dynamic Harbor Point community, as well as Stamford as a whole,” said Proof founder and CEO Jeff Sale. “As a company, we are hyper-focused on the neighborhoods where we exist, creating jobs and sourcing goods locally. And yes, we have an exceptionally high-quality product, but ultimately it’s about the friendships and connections made across the counter – everyone is equally welcome and embraced.”

The company donates 5% of its proceeds through its nonprofit, Proof Positive Fund, which currently focuses on supporting organizations doing important work creating resources for mental health education and outreach, suicide prevention, and awareness and treatment of major depressive and anxiety disorders, among others. Charities include American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI).

“The opening of PROOF Coffee Roasters underscores how Connecticut, particularly Stamford, is an attractive and stimulating community for retailers and residents alike,” said Ted Ferrarone, co-president at Harbor Point developer BLT.

BLT also recent and upcoming activities at Harbor Point, including a farmers market that takes place every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harbor Point Square. Workout classes have also resumed in Commons Park and on the boardwalk. Class capacity is limited, and online RSVP is required.