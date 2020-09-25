Phase Two of Norwalk’s Soundview Landing completed

The Norwalk Housing Authority and Trinity Financial have announced the completion of Phase Two of Soundview Landing, a mixed-income housing development on the former Washington Village site.

The project consists of 85 mixed-income rental residences made up of 42 replacement public housing units, 23 workforce tax credit units and 20 market rate units.

Washington Village was the oldest public housing site in the state of Connecticut, having first opened in 1941. It experienced significant damage and flooding during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

“This is a true example of a wonderful partnership between state, local, federal and the private sector,” said Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling. “I hope it serves as an example of how things can be accomplished to help other people.”

Trinity Financial, the Norwalk Housing Authority, and the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency worked with residents, local and state agencies to develop a design for the new buildings, which are being marketed as sustainable and flood-resilient.

“I really can’t think of a better project to illustrate how we systematically address so many of today’s economic challenges,” said Brian Bidoli, executive director of the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency. “It’s a testament to the power of partnerships — not just a building, but rather a transformation of an entire neighborhood.”

Phase One of the project was completed in 2018. Phase Three is under construction. Upon completion of all phases, the former 136-unit Washington Village public housing project will have been replaced with 273 new, modern apartments, inclusive of a one-for-one replacement of the 136 public housing units that previously existed.