Bernard’s, a popular French restaurant in Ridgefield, listed for $2.9M

The Ridgefield property that is home to the French restaurant Bernard’s has been listed for sale for $2.9 million.

The two-acre estate at 20 West Lane features a three-story, 15,000-square-foot property built in 1875 that was converted into a country lodging in the 1930s called the Kane Inn. The property became the Inn at Ridgefield in the 1950s and transitioned to Bernard’s in March 2000.

Over the years, Bernard’s became one of Fairfield County’s most well-reviewed restaurants: The book “Fairfield County’s Chef’s Table” stated that it “would be impossible to imagine this town without this charming French restaurant and its equally charismatic owners/chefs Bernard and Sarah Boissou.”

The listing for the property includes the 8,000-square-foot restaurant and catering business, along with a custom-made wine cellar that is used for Sarah’s Wine Bar located one flight above Bernard’s. The property’s third floor includes four rooms that could be used as either guest suites or apartments, and the adjacent Residence at Bernard’s is a six bedroom-inn with a gourmet kitchen and a pool.