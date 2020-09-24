PURA extends enrollment period for Covid-19 payment program

Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has issued a ruling that will extend the enrollment period for the Covid-19 Payment Program for non-residential customers through Nov. 1 – the same enrollment time frame for residential customers.

The “Shut-off Moratorium” currently in place for state-regulated electric, gas and water utilities for residential customers is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 30.

PURA said it encourages all customers experiencing difficulty paying their utility bills to contact their utility company and to ask:

Whether the customer is eligible for “coded hardship.” Special financial assistance programs are available to hardship customers. For more information, click here.

To be placed on a Covid-19 payment plan if they are ineligible for hardship status.

Covid-19 payment plans are available to any customer requesting financial assistance, without demonstrating financial need. The plans require no initial or down payment; can be up to 24 months in length; waive any fees or interest in the calculation of the monthly payment amount; and facilitate the repayment of past due balances in addition to the customer’s current monthly bill.

Any customer enrolled in a Covid-19 Payment Program who is current with their payment terms cannot be disconnected, even once the Shut-off Moratoriums have concluded.