Construction starts on Bridgeport’s Windward Commons

Construction has begun on Bridgeport’s Windward Commons, a mixed-use development in the city’s South End.

The $27 million project is being built on the former Marina Village public housing complex and will include a 7,000-square-foot Southwest Community Health Center, a four-story mixed-income multifamily housing complex consisting of 54 units, and a row of townhouse-style apartments along Johnson Street.

Windward Commons is the first phase of the city’s redevelopment plan for the community and is built alongside the state of Connecticut’s “Resilient Bridgeport” project, which will add adjacent public green space designed to absorb rain run-off and provide greater flood protection for the area.

No timetable has been announced for the project’s completion.

“This is a transformative $27 million investment for new housing on a site that was left almost abandoned for years and years,” said Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim. “Thanks to the leadership of our City Council and the patience of the tenants, the South End is seeing a huge rebirth right here at what’s formerly Marina Village.”