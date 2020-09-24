CT expands Shared Work program to help avoid layoffs during pandemic

Connecticut is expanding its Shared Work program to help businesses avoid layoffs during the Covid-19 pandemic, starting the week of Oct. 5.

Rather than laying off employees – and having to recruit, hire, and train new labor when the economy recovers – the program allows employees to keep their jobs at a reduced schedule, keep their benefits, and file for partial unemployment benefits for the lost wages.

Employer eligibility includes companies with two or more workers that have hourly reductions within 10-60% of normal hours, provided that the lost hours are not related to seasonal separations. Shared Work runs for a maximum of six months for each employee.

“Covid-19 is impacting businesses all over the world, and we are committed to working with those in Connecticut to lessen the impact and keep their workers employed,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “This program has helped many companies over the years, and expanding it will allow these workers to keep their jobs, continue earning a paycheck, and help these Connecticut-based companies grow.”

“Over the past six months, Shared Work has benefited more than 24,300 workers from 1,340 companies, allowing them to keep their jobs and benefits during a time of economic crisis,” noted Labor Deputy Commissioner Daryle Dudzinski.

In the year prior to the pandemic – from March 2019 through March 2020 – the program served 288 companies and just under 2,900 workers.

The federal government will reimburse the Trust Fund for unemployment costs normally charged to the employers.

Sam Simons, co-president of Shelton’s OEM Controls, which is participating in the program, called the program “vital,” adding: “We’ve used this program during economic downturns and come out better and stronger – preventing layoffs and allowing us to continue the design and manufacture of our products. The Shared Work unit has been very cooperative and helpful implementing the program for us, which has helped employee morale.”

Companies interested in participating in Shared Work must apply with the Connecticut Department of Labor. For more information on the program and the application process, click here.