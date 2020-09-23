Judge orders Eric Trump to testify in NY AG investigation

After hearing arguments today in New York State Supreme Court, County of New York, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered President Trump’s son Eric Trump to testify under oath to officials with the office of state Attorney General Letitia James no later than Oct. 7. James has been investigating financial dealings of the Trump Organization.

Eric Trump, as executive vice president of the company, was intimately involved in one or more of the transactions being investigated by the attorney general’s office, according to a document that had been filed in court. He had been declining to testify in the investigation.

James has focused special attention on the Seven Springs Estate, a 230-acre property within the towns of Bedford, New Castle and North Castle. Varying values assigned to the property by the Trump Organization are being questioned, including the value assigned to a conservation easement that was used to offset taxes.

Engoron ruled that Eric Trump can no longer delay being interviewed by the attorney general’s office. He had said his testimony should be delayed so he could campaign for his father’s reelection. The judge found that the upcoming presidential election has no bearing on the timetable of the investigation.

James opened an investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization last year after Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified before Congress that Trump’s annual financial statements inflated the values of Trump’s assets to obtain favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage, while also deflating the value of other assets to reduce real estate taxes.

James has been seeking testimony and records from other individuals involved with the Trump Organization, in addition to Eric Trump.

The judge also ruled that the investigation will be given access to documents that so far have been withheld by the Trump Organization, including requested financial records related to the Seven Springs Estate.

James office also is looking into a conservation easement resulting in a tax deduction for the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles. The investigation also is looking at financial aspects of dealings related to an office building at 40 Wall Street in Manhattan and the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago.

“Justice and the rule of law prevailed today,” James said. “To be clear, no entity or individual is allowed to dictate how or when our investigation will proceed or set the parameters of a lawful investigation. The court’s order today makes clear that no one is above the law, not even an organization or an individual with the name Trump.”