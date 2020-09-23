Westchester Health Commissioner Amler praised for Covid-19 Heroes honor

Westchester County’s Executive George Latimer has issued a news release praising Dr. Sherlita Amler, the county’s health commissioner, who has been named a Covid-19 Hero in Westfair Communications’ 2020 Doctors of Distinction Awards.

Westfair publishes the Westchester County Business Journal, Fairfield County Business Journal, WAG magazine and digital newsletters such as News @ Noon.

Amler, who has served as health commissioner for the past nine years, is being honored by Westfair for her exceptional efforts to keep the public healthy and safe during the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March, Amler’s efforts have been integral to controlling the virus in Westchester County, even as it has resulted in almost 7 million cases nationwide with more than 200,0000 deaths. There have been 1,454 Covid-19 deaths recorded in Westchester with an estimated 37,865 cases. In New York state, there have been about 465,000 cases and 32,690 deaths from the virus.

Latimer said, “Dr. Amler has done a tremendous job in helping Westchester County overcome the coronavirus pandemic, and she has done so with a professionalism and compassion that is undeniable. I am extremely proud that she has been recognized as one of Westfair’s 2020 Doctors of Distinction, an honor that is so well deserved especially during what has been such a trying year for our communities and residents.”

Amler said, “Westchester was one of the first true epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic in the country beginning with a cluster of cases in New Rochelle – our county had never before seen a contagion like this one. But, our public health team stepped into action immediately, putting aside every other responsibility they had to address head on this crisis as it emerged in our community. We are enduring a difficult year in 2020, and I am honored to be one of many who are being recognized in Westfair’s 2020 Doctors of Distinction Awards.”

The annual award ceremony will take place virtually this year. It will be streaming on the internet tomorrow, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. and can be viewed on-demand thereafter. Information about viewing the event can be found at westfaironline.com.

Doctors of Distinction celebrates extraordinary health care providers who have gone above and beyond to provide top-quality care and service to patients in Westchester and Fairfield counties.

In addition to Amler, Westfair’s Covid-19 Heroes to be honored during the Doctors of Distinction event include: Dr. Donald Chen of WMCHealth; George W. Contreras of New York Medical College; Dr. Michelle Espinoza of Phelps Hospital Northwell Health; Catherine O’Connell Hopkins of St. Joseph’s Medical Center; Sandra Kachelriess of Phelps Memorial Hospital; Dr. Sandra Kesh of the Westmed Medical Group; Dr. Nigel Knox of Westchester Medical Center; and Jennifer Tan of United Hebrew of New Rochelle.