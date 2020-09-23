Final phase of Stamford’s Metro Green Residential project completed

Metro Green Court, the fourth and final phase of the 258-apartment Metro Green Residential mixed-income, green, transit-oriented development in Stamford, has been completed and is open for leasing.

Co-developers Jonathan Rose Cos. and Malkin Holdings made the announcement, noting that Metro Green Court consists of 27 one- and two-bedroom and loft-style market rate rental apartment homes.

Launched in June 2008 with the development of the 100% affordable 50-unit Metro Green Apartments, the project also includes two-mixed income properties, Metro Green Residences and Metro Green Terrace, totaling 181 apartments. Those first three phases were all certified LEED Gold-New Construction, with Metro Green Court targeted for LEED Silver-New Homes certification.

“More than a dozen years ago we gathered with elected officials, business and community leaders in a rubble-strewn lot just south of the Stamford train station to break ground on this leading model of transit-oriented, affordable housing development in the state of Connecticut,” said Jonathan F. P. Rose, president of Jonathan Rose Cos.

“Today our vision of creating a healthy, green truly mixed-income community has been realized,” he said.

The Metro Green development has resulted in numerous public improvements to the streetscape along Henry and Atlantic streets, including the creation of a new public plaza with shade trees, sitting areas, colorful art fencing and a rain garden including perennials, grasses and ferns.

A new streetscape along Henry Street includes custom streetlight fixtures, new sidewalks and curbside plantings.

Metro Green features include a rainwater harvesting system, a high-performance building envelope, bike storage room and energy-efficient mechanical systems, as well as green building materials that use recycled low-VOC components.

Residents of all four pet-friendly properties have access to a courtyard landscaped with sitting areas, active gardening spaces, a meditation labyrinth, playground, parking garage with charging stations for EV vehicles and a pedestrian link to the Stamford Metro-North Railroad station.

The development site is at the Stamford Transportation Center, located within the city’s Enterprise Zone.

The first three phases of Metro Green Residential are nearly 100% occupied, according to the developers.