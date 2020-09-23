JetBlue adds four routes to Bradley Airport

Bradley International Airport has announced the addition of four new JetBlue routes this fall.

The airline will begin offering nonstop service to Cancún, Mexico, on Nov. 19, and nonstop service to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Francisco is scheduled to start on Dec. 18.

The new routes mark the first expansion of Bradley-based service since the Covid-19 pandemic began – the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) determined that Bradley’s traffic is down between 75% and 80% from one year ago.

“We are thrilled that JetBlue has taken the step to strengthen their presence and route network at Bradley Airport with this impressive launch of four new cities,” CAA Executive Director Kevin A. Dillon said.

“JetBlue is an important partner for us, and we are very pleased to see that the airline recognizes the potential of the Bradley Airport market. We are confident that our strengthened partnership will provide major benefits for Connecticut travelers, JetBlue and Bradley Airport.”