Women’s retailer Versona opens Yorktown Heights and Nanuet stores

Versona, a national women’s boutique retail chain, is opening new stores today at the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights and the Shops at Nanuet.

The new stores are the first in New York for the retailer, which specializes in women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories. The company does not have a presence in Connecticut and the closest regional store has been in Paramus, New Jersey.

Versona is also opening seven today in Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Hampshire and Ohio.

“Versona promises to be a fun shopping experience where women can find unique, on-trend styles at a great value,” said John Cato, CEO of The Cato Corp., the retailer’s parent company. “We are excited about our newest Versona stores opening at The Shops of Nanuet and the Jefferson Valley Mall.”