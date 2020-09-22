Empire City Casino reopens to the public

Empire City Casino in Yonkers opened to the public yesterday with a 25% occupancy limit.

It was back on March 14 that MGM Resorts International announced that the casino would be temporarily closing because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its co-located Yonkers Raceway facility already had reopened in June with a reduced schedule of racing taking place without spectators.

To help ensure that social distancing is observed, numerous slot machines have been disabled and the images of gaming have been replaced with blue screens. Seats have been removed from in front of some of the machines. Instead of showing game images they have blue screens. Food service facilities are open for dining, but food and beverages are not permitted on the gaming floor. Bars on the property will remain closed.

Empire City is following safety protocols devised by its parent, MGM Resorts, along with conforming to New York state requirements. These include such items as screening and temperature checks for employees and guests, handwashing stations on the casino floor and use of electrostatic sprayers to disinfect public areas.

“This has been an unimaginably difficult and challenging time, and as we reopen our doors and welcome back team members and guests, we owe our gratitude to all health care and essential workers and those providing resources to the community,” Bill Hornbuckle, president and CEO of MGM Resorts said when announcing that the reopening would take place Sept. 21.

“Health and safety remain our first priority, and our commitment to New York has never been stronger.”

According to the Empire City Casino’s website, it has 1,200 employees and is the largest private employer in Yonkers. On Aug. 28, MGM Yonkers Inc., doing business as Empire City Casino, notified the state Department of Labor that it would be ending the employment of 863 workers who had been furloughed on March 18. The reason given was “temporary plant closing.”

Ed Domingo, senior vice president for finance and operations of the northeast group at MGM Resorts said, “When you see those first customers stream in and sit down at the machines and get used to what’s new and what’s different, it feels pretty incredible.

“It’s clearly different and not exactly the same as what it was before, but everybody here understands that our goal has been and will continue to be to keep or employees safe and our customers safe and to run our business in the best way possible under those circumstances and they’re loving it. It’s a phenomenal experience right now.”