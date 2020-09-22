First NY community solar-storage project completed in Yorktown Heights

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul led a contingent of state and local officials and private industry representatives in Yorktown Heights yesterday to mark the completion of the first community solar generation facility paired with an energy storage project in the state.

Installed by IPPsolar LLC and owned and operated by Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP), the 557-kilowatt rooftop solar plant uses nearly 1,500 solar panels to generate electricity and a group of 490-kilowatt four-hour Tesla Powerpack lithium-ion batteries to store the excess for use as needed, including when the sun is not shining.

It is estimated that the project will reduce electricity costs by about 10% for a 25-year period for those participating households in Westchester County and New York City as well as provide power to 12 Tesla electric vehicle supercharging stations.

Hochul said, “IPPsolar and Urstadt Biddle Properties had the vision and commitment to make this project a reality and will serve as an example to other commercial properties that these projects can provide clean, affordable energy for years to come. We are proud in New York to lead the way with our commitment and efforts to combat climate change and build back better, cleaner and greener for future generations.”

Doreen M. Harris, acting president and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) said, “Community solar is becoming an increasingly popular option for New Yorkers across the state as it allows those who have challenges hosting their own solar installations to still participate and receive the benefits of clean energy through a community-based option. This first community solar project paired with energy storage also provides a system that allows for the clean energy produced to be used where and when the electric grid needs it the most.”

Paul Jeun, co-founder of IPPsolar said, “Beginning with IPPsolar’s first New York solar installation in 2013 at another UBP-owned center, we have completed numerous installations in New York, and this latest project serves to demonstrate our abiding commitment to pursue clean energy initiatives.”

Community solar offers households the opportunity to benefit from a solar project in their areas often without any upfront costs or participation fees. Energy still is delivered to participants through their regular electricity provider while the power produced from the community solar project is fed directly into the electric grid. As a result, participants receive credit for this power through their electric bills.

In the event of a grid outage, these systems can isolate from utility equipment in order to operate as a micro-grid and provide power locally until grid functions are restored.

There are 50 community solar projects paired with energy storage across the state in NYSERDA’s project pipeline, which are expected to be installed in the next two to three years.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has been an advocate for solar generation. A state goal has been set to reach a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, including 70% renewable energy generation by 2030. The state forecasts creating more than 150,000 jobs in the clean energy sector.