Sandy Hook Promise PSA wins Emmy Award

Sandy Hook Promise (SHP), the national nonprofit organization with a mission to end school shootings, has won an Emmy Award for its PSA “Back-to-School Essentials.”

Created with Smuggler Productions and BBDO New York, with whom SHP shared the award for Outstanding Commercial of 2019, the spot features students using such items as scissors, pencils and hoodies to survive an attack from a gunman.

The PSA – which beat such competitors as Apple, Amazon, and Jeep – also asks the general public and lawmakers to fight against gun violence.

“Back-to-School Essentials” is part of SHP’s “Know the Signs” prevention programs designed to help youth and adults recognize, intervene, and seek assistance for individuals who may be socially isolated and/or at risk of hurting themselves or others.

To date, more than 12 million people nationwide have participated in the Newtown-based nonprofit’s no-cost “Know the Signs” programs; 7 million have viewed “Back-to-School Essentials” on YouTube alone.

“We are honored and humbled that the Academy chose to recognize ‘Back-to-School Essentials’ for Outstanding Commercial,” said Nicole Hockley, co-founder and managing director of Sandy Hook Promise and mother of Dylan, who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook tragedy.

“As a nonprofit organization, our mission is to end school shootings and prevent violence that harms children. The only way that can happen is if parents understand the real fears our kids have, and take action, including learning the warning signs of potential violence and speaking up.”