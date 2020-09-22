Cara Therapeutics expands Stamford HQ by 11,600 square feet

Pharmaceutical company Cara Therapeutics is expanding its Stamford headquarters by 11,685 square feet.

Cara Therapeutics initially took a lease for 24,000 square feet at 107 Elm St. in 2016. Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan and Vice President Adam Cognetta negotiated both the original and the new agreements.

The pair consulted with Cara’s leadership on various space options in the immediate area before obtaining a proposal from Margaret Carlson, portfolio manager of RFR Realty, Cara’s current landlord.

As part of the agreement, RFR funded and constructed a complete buildout of the additional space at 107 Elm based on Cara’s specifications. RFR also agreed to partner with Cara’s architect in creating a test-fit, final floor plans and construction documents.