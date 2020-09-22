Annie Lamont’s investment firm injects cash into health care IT company

Oak HC/FT, the Greenwich investment firm co-founded by Connecticut’s first lady Annie Lamont, is one of five firms to provide $106 million in financing to health care IT company Olive.

Olive’s AI workforce automates tasks across departments such as revenue cycle, information technology, supply chain, clinical administration, and human resources. The company said that with its support, hospitals and health care systems are able to work more efficiently, increase revenue and expand the capacity and ROI of their human workforce.

The firm’s AI workforce has been adopted by over 600 hospitals, including 22% of the top 100 health systems in the country, according to a press release.

“The AI workforce is the biggest impact to health systems in our lifetime,” Olive CEO Sean Lane said. “The AI workforce has become the ‘new normal.’ And while we are excited about this latest investment, we’re just getting started.”