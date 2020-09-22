Bridgeport parking garage sells for $1.1M

A two-story, 34,428-square-foot parking garage at 95 Chapel St. has been sold for $1.1 million.

The garage is currently leased to the state of Connecticut. Angel Commercial LLC, a commercial real estate firm based in Southport, represented both the property owner, Geza Scap, and the new owner, 38-2112th Street Partner LLC, and the transaction was an IRS Code 1031 Exchange.

The property, which is in a Designated Opportunity Zone, provides 140 spaces, including rooftop parking, and is on a 0.58-acre lot. The garage is within walking distance of Bridgeport City Hall, Superior Court, the Police Department and the Downtown Cabaret Theater.