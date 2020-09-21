CT launches system designed to simplify tax-filing process

Connecticut has launched a system designed to simplify the online tax-filing process.

The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS)’ multiyear IT modernization initiative will improve the customer experience and deliver additional, user-friendly features such as mobile device-friendly design, secure web messaging, and advanced tax filing reminders, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

The new, online tax filing and payment portal – called DRS myconneCT – will allow certain taxes to be filed by businesses in the initial phase, and will include all state tax filings made with DRS in future phases.

Information about the portal will be included in business.ct.gov, the one-stop-shop for businesses launched in July, and is part of the broader efforts of the Lamont administration to streamline and modernize government services.

“This new portal is just one piece of our larger efforts to make sure that businesses spend less time talking to us at the state – and more time growing their business,” Lamont said. “This work has continued even during the Covid-19 pandemic because we are committed to ensuring that businesses have what they need to be successful in Connecticut in all climates.”

“Following months of preparation, the professionals here at DRS are well-positioned to continue to deliver world-class customer service using our new and improved tax administration system,” added acting Revenue Services Commissioner John Biello. The initiative “will elevate how DRS conducts business, and how taxpayers interact with the agency,” he said.

Connecticut’s Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said the goal of the initiative “is to ensure businesses, consumers and residents spend less time talking to us and trying to figure out what they need to do, and more time with their families, building their business, and enjoying our state.”

Beginning today, taxpayers can create their myconneCT username and can use myconneCT to file state returns, make payments, and view their filing histories, among other self-service options, for the following business state tax types administered by DRS:

Sales and Use/Business Use

Withholding

Room Occupancy (B&B Occupancy)

Prepaid Wireless E 9-1-1 Fee

Admissions and Dues

Tourism Surcharge

Rental Surcharge

Dry Cleaning Surcharge

Other state tax types, such as individual income tax, will be included in future additions to myconneCT. More information about myconneCT can be found on the DRS website.