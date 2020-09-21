IBM debuts quantum education initiative with HBCUs

IBM has launched a quantum computing education and research initiative for the nation’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCU).

The IBM-HBCU Quantum Center is a $100 million, multiyear investment focusing on bringing STEM disciplines for the quantum future. The initiative will focus on support and funding for research opportunities, curriculum development, workforce advocacy and special projects.

The IBM-HBCU Quantum Center will offer the schools access to its quantum computers while collaborating with them on academic, education, and community outreach programs.

“We believe that in order to expand opportunity for diverse populations, we need a diverse talent pipeline of the next generation of tech leaders from HBCUs,” said Carla Grant Pickens, chief global diversity and inclusion officer at Armonk-headquartered IBM.

“Diversity and inclusion is what fuels innovation and students from HBCUs will be positioned to play a significant part of what will drive innovations for the future like quantum computing, cloud and artificial intelligence.”

The participating HBCUs are Albany State University, Clark Atlanta University, Coppin State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College, Morgan State University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Southern University, Texas Southern University, University of the Virgin Islands, Virginia Union University and Xavier University of Louisiana.