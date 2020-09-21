Bed Bath & Beyond to close four Connecticut stores

Bed Bath & Beyond has named four Connecticut stores among the 63 locations that it is planning to close by the end of the year.

Within Fairfield County, the store at 13 Sugar Hollow Road in Danbury is slated for closing. The Fairfield County locations in Brookfield, Fairfield and Stamford will remain operational. Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Farmington, Milford and Torrington are also scheduled to be shut.

Earlier this year, the chain announced plans to close 40 of the Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 20 stores operating under its other brands, including its Shelton store at 862 Bridgeport Ave. and the West Nyack store at 1406 Palisades Center Drive.

None of the remaining Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the Westchester and Hudson Valley regions are scheduled for closing.