U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes tests positive for Covid-19

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes has announced she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The first-term Democrat representing Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District posted on Facebook yesterday that she received the diagnosis after trying three times to get an appointment for a testing, and included a video where she received the nasal swab test in a medical drive-through setting.

“Contrary to popular belief, members of Congress do not get tested regularly,” she wrote on Facebook. “In fact we are not mass tested at all in DC.”

Hayes, who is the first member of the Connecticut congressional delegation to test positive for Covid-19, stated that she took “every possible precaution and still contracted the coronavirus,” adding that she will self-quarantine for the next 14 days.

“My experience and the experience of my staff underscores the need for a national testing strategy with a coherent way to receive speedy, accurate results,” she said. “This level of anxiety and uncertainty is untenable. I am asymptomatic, except for breathing issues which are being monitored. Please keep my family and my staff in your prayers.”