NY continues crackdown on liquor licenses

As part of the latest statewide crackdown on bars and restaurants operating in violation of New York state’s Covid-19 regulations, an additional 33 liquor licenses have been suspended, including two in the Hudson Valley.

A total of 201 businesses in the state have had their liquor licenses suspended during the public health emergency, with local and state police and State Liquor Authority investigators conducting more than 4,600 checks of businesses for compliance.

The liquor license of the Blue Bar & Grill at 30 N. Broadway in Yonkers was suspended after there had been a number of complaints to authorities about excessive noise and social distancing violations.

The Yonkers Police Department and Yonkers Fire Department conducted a compliance check of the premises and found a DJ playing extremely loud music with 119 people crowded inside the bar that should have had no more than 62 people inside under the State Department of Health’s indoor service guidelines.

Officers reported a total lack of social distancing inside the bar, with numerous patrons not wearing facial coverings and mingling and drinking going on throughout the premises. Officers additionally noted no food was being served as required under state Covid regulations when there is alcoholic beverage service. They also found that the bar and grill’s food permit had expired.

State Liquor Authority investigators visited Emmett Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Steakhouse at 35 Main St. in Poughkeepsie and found about 50 people inside drinking alcoholic beverages, dancing to live DJ music, not wearing facial coverings and ignoring social distancing. No food was observed being served.

An SLA investigator was able to order a beer while standing at the bar without being required to buy food. Investigators also saw approximately 25 people on the outdoor patio with more than half of them standing and consuming alcohol. Face coverings were not being used. As a result of the investigation, the establishment’s liquor license was suspended.

The liquor license held by the Diaz Restaurant for the Atlantic Bar in Ossining that had been suspended for Covid violations has been reinstated after a $15,000 civil penalty was paid. Joe Vin enterprises, doing business as Uncle Henry’s in Harrison also had its liquor license reinstated after paying a $10,000 civil penalty.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said, “New Yorkers have worked together to stop the spread of coronavirus, but with our infection rate hovering around 1 percent and the threat of a second wave on the horizon, we must double down on the successful strategies that have helped us over the last six months. This action should serve as a reminder to the small number of establishments who openly flout the rules that they are putting all New Yorkers at risk, and they will be held accountable.”

Vincent Bradley, chairman of the SLA, said that the compliance efforts have had an impact and that his agency will continue to crack down on violators.

Emergency Summary Suspensions are imposed when the SLA finds the continued operation of a licensed business threatens public health and safety. Licensees subject to an emergency suspension are entitled to an expedited hearing by an SLA Administrative Law Judge. The maximum penalty in addition to a monetary fine includes permanent revocation of a license.