Halloween candy sales up 13% from last year

While many communities are debating whether to prohibit Halloween trick-or-treating due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Americans have been buying more Halloween candy this year versus one year ago.

According to new data from the National Confectioners Association covering the four-week period ending Sept. 6, total Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up 13% year-over-year. Halloween chocolate purchases alone registered a 25.3% year-over-year spike. The grocery channel is a key driver for this growth, with those sales alone generating a 17.1% increase from one year earlier.

The National Confectioners Association added that it was collaborating with public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create a balance of Halloween tradition and current health safety, using its AlwaysATreat.com/HalloweenCentral website to provide “inspiration for celebrating a socially distanced but not socially awkward Halloween season.”