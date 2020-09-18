Ridgefield Board of Realtors merges with NFCAR

The Ridgefield Board of Realtors has entered into a partnership merger with the Bethel-based Northern Fairfield County Association of Realtors (NFCAR).

The merger will take effect on Oct. 1 and the new entity will retain the NFCAR name. The Ridgefield organization was chartered in 1961 and NFCAR began operations in 1925. Both are affiliates of the National Association of Realtors.

“The opportunity to offer enhanced education and services to our members and the community was too good to pass up.” said Lynne Boehm, 2020 President of the Ridgefield Board of Realtors and the newly elected vice president of NFCAR.

“The inherent benefits derived from an extended market area that will include Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, New Fairfield and Redding, and the combined resources of 1,000-plus members to speak on behalf of property owners to build strong communities was a decision overwhelmingly supported by both associations.”