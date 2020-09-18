CVS Health adds Covid-19 test sites in Danbury, Norwalk and Stamford

CVS Health has added seven new Covid-19 testing sites at its pharmacies in Connecticut, including three in Fairfield County.

The new sites, which begin operations today, include the CVS stores at 35 Padanaram Road in Danbury, 281 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk and 969 High Ridge Road in Stamford. Additional testing sites are based at CVS pharmacies in Canton, Hebron, Middletown and Waterford, bringing the statewide total to 34.

The Connecticut sites are among more than 400 being opened by CVS in 33 states and the District of Columbia, and the company is planning more sites in the coming weeks.

“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” said CVS Health Chief Operating Officer Jon Roberts.

“We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients and patients.”