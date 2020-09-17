Westchester County Association issues report on recovery from the pandemic

The Westchester County Association (WCA) has released a report with numerous ideas and concrete initiatives regarding what needs to be done to promote economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Michael N. Romita, president and CEO of the WCA, said, “The advocacy agenda and initiatives outlined in this report are the result of a collaborative effort of some of the region’s most dedicated professionals from business, nonprofit, education, labor and government. As we implement these initiatives and continue to collaborate with key stakeholders across industry sectors and throughout the region, we will achieve tangible progress toward a stronger, more resilient economy for our region. “

The report is titled “Towards a Stronger Future.” It was developed by WCA’s Post Pandemic Working Group.

“The pandemic continues to dominate our personal and professional lives,” the report states. “As the summer of 2020 draws to a close, over 33,000 New Yorkers have died – more than 1,400 in Westchester alone. Unemployment in the Hudson Valley stands at 13.6 percent – Westchester is at 14.2 percent – with tens of thousands yet to find work. Businesses of all types and sizes remain under existential threat, and significant budget deficits confront our state and local governments. These facts are painful to acknowledge.”

The report then goes on to call for action, saying, “Westchester has enviable resources at its disposal – a broad economic base, a strong and expanding health care sector, top-flight schools and institutions of higher learning, immediate proximity to New York City, a mixture of municipalities, towns and villages, vibrant arts and cultural institutions, parks and outdoor space, engaged nonprofits, and an increasingly diverse population. We can take stock of the financial, political, and racial tensions now clearly exposed and we can put the framework in place to work towards a stronger future.”

Among the specifics the report says should be undertaken if not already underway: