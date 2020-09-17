Pete’s Saloon in Elmsford changes hands

A longtime bar, restaurant and music venue in Elmsford has changed hands. Pete’s Saloon at 6-8 W. Main St. has been acquired by Anthony Bartolotta and John Recchia from Peter Riekstins.

The real estate housing the saloon was also sold at the same time to a separate corporation, 6 Elm LLC. The 4,800-square-foot, two-story building has the 116-seat restaurant on the first floor and three apartments above.

Riekstins had been operating the saloon since the late 1970s. Raised in Mount Vernon and Pelham, he was the son of a doctor and was on track in college to become a dentist. He had a love of music and played guitar in a band that performed in local clubs. He relates that his father-in-law suggested they buy a small bar in Elmsford that was on the market and use the business to pay the bills while he was in dental school. The idea of a dentistry career soon yielded to a career operating and expanding Pete’s Saloon.

According to Houlihan & O’Malley Real Estate Services in Bronxville, the selling price for the real estate was $899,000. The price for the business was not disclosed. The agency was involved in both the real estate and business transactions.

Riekstins said, “I am very proud of the long run that I have had. I had a great staff and very loyal customers. I would like to thank all of them for 42 wonderful years. I also want to wish the best of success to Anthony Bartolotta and John Recchia who purchased the business.”

Bartolotta said, “I was very excited when I heard that Pete was looking to sell. John and I look forward to carrying on the legacy of Pete’s Saloon.”

While operating in accordance with Covid-19 requirements regarding social distancing and outdoor and limited indoor service, Pete’s Saloon has continued to present live music.

