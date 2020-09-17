CT Association of Realtors reverses longtime trends with two Democratic endorsements

The Connecticut Association of Realtors has endorsed state Sens. Will Haskell (D-26th) and Alex Kasser (D-36th) for re-election – the first Democrats to earn the association’s endorsements in those districts in years.

Haskell’s district includes Redding, Ridgefield, Wilton, and parts of Bethel, Weston, Westport, and New Canaan. Kasser’s district includes Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford.

“Connecticut’s Realtors have their fingers on the pulse of our state economy – when markets are looking strong, they’re often the first ones to see it. That’s why I’m so proud to have earned their endorsement after two years of fighting for pro-growth legislation in Hartford,” Haskell said.

“The agents in our area know that attracting the next generation of homeowners means investing in faster trains and safer roads, preserving our top-tier public schools and addressing student debt head-on — because college loans delay the average graduate’s first home purchase by seven years,” he said.

The 24-year-old Haskell won his first term in 2016 by unseating incumbent Toni Boucher, who’d served as the 26th’s senator for two terms; she previously served in the state House of Representatives for six terms.

Haskell will face Republican Kim Healy in the Nov. 3 election.

Prior to 2020, the Realtors association had endorsed the Republican candidate in consecutive elections dating back to 2010.

Haskell also secured an endorsement this week from the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters.

The Realtors approval of Kasser also reverses its usual policy of endorsing Republicans in that district.

“I am honored to receive their vote of confidence and to continue to work closely with CTR to create the conditions for a strong real estate market,” Kasser said. “For most people, their home is their main investment and to ensure that home values increase over time, we need people to move to Connecticut, not just temporarily during the pandemic, but permanently.”

Kasser took office in 2018 by defeating longtime Republican incumbent Scott Frantz. She faces Republican Ryan Fazio on Nov. 3.

The association also endorsed Republican Bob Hebert for state representative in the 111th (Ridgefield) – he faces Democrat Aimee Berger-Girvalo – and Democrat Rep. Lucy Dathan for re-election in the 142nd (New Canaan, Norwalk) against Republican Fred Wilms.