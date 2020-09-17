U.S. obesity rate hits a new high at 42%

The U.S. adult obesity rate has reached a new peak at 42.2%, according to a report published by nonprofit Trust for America’s Health.

The report, “State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America,” found that the national adult obesity rate has increased by 26% since 2008. Different factors contributed to this situation – the report determined that socioeconomic factors including poverty and discrimination contributed to higher obesity rates among African Americans and Hispanics, while individuals with less education and lower incomes tend to have greater obesity levels. Rural communities have higher rates of obesity and severe obesity than do suburban and metro areas, the report stated.

The report estimated that obesity increases health care spending by $149 billion annually – with half of that sum paid for by Medicare and Medicaid – and contributes to the risk for type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, cancer and Covid-19. Rates of childhood obesity are soaring, with the latest data showing 19.3% of U.S. young people between ages 2 to 19 are obese.

“Solving the country’s obesity crisis will require addressing the conditions in people’s lives that lead to food insecurity and create obstacles to healthy food options and safe physical activity,” said John Auerbach, president and CEO of Trust for America’s Health, which is based in Washington, D.C.