Designer Christian Siriano to stage fashion show at Westport residence

Designer Christian Siriano is bringing New York Fashion Week to Fairfield County today in a show that will be staged at his Westport mansion.

Siriano invited 80 guests to his 6,000-square-foot residence, which he bought in January. According to Women’s Wear Daily, social distancing will be observed by having attendees seated in chairs atop individual circle carpets, and Siriano will provide his audience with picnic baskets.

“People are coming out here,” he said. “I want them to take something home.”

Siriano added that the inspiration for doing a fashion show from his home came from the 1991 film “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead,” with Christina Applegate as a teenager who creates a false résumé to get a job at a major fashion company.

“At the end, they have this fashion show at her home and they do a bridge over the pool,” Siriano recalled, stating he has installed “bridges over our pool. I just love that movie. It made me want to be a fashion designer. I had never seen a movie about a designer before.”