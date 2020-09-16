Berkley Insurance leases 63K square feet at Stamford’s Metro Center

Empire State Realty Trust Inc., (ESRT) owner of the Metro Center in Stamford, announced this morning that Berkley Insurance Co. has leased 63,173 square feet of space at the property.

Berkley Insurance is a subsidiary of W.R. Berkley Corp., an insurance holding company that is in the Fortune 500. Berkley Insurance will be occupying one-and-a-half floors of the eight-story Metro Center. The lease runs through 2033.

“We are thrilled to welcome Berkley Insurance Company to Metro Center,” said Jeffrey H. Newman, senior vice president for ESRT. “We look forward to a long-standing relationship with Berkley.”

In arranging the lease, Berkley was represented by Belinda W. Scanlon, managing director of Bernard Realty, while ESRT’s Metro Center leasing agency team at Newmark Knight Frank, led by Managing Director James Ritman, joined Newman in representing ESRT.

ESRT is a real estate investment trust that includes the Empire State Building in its portfolio of office and retail properties in Manhattan, Fairfield and Westchester. It has about 10.1 million square feet of rentable space in the portfolio.