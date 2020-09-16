Greenwich Hospital receives record $14M to build oncology center

In the single largest philanthropic gift in its history, Greenwich Hospital has received $14 million to establish the Pasculano Radiation Oncology Center at the Smilow Cancer Care Center Greenwich Hospital.

The gift will be used toward the construction of the Smilow Cancer Care Center pavilion and adjacent Healing Garden. In partnership with Yale School of Medicine and Yale Cancer Center, patients will have access to what the hospital says is “the most advanced oncological academic research, technologies and clinical care.”

Services will include medical and surgical oncology, radiation oncology and infusion bays.

The Lynne and Richard Pasculano gift marks the launch of Greenwich Hospital’s campaign for the construction of the Smilow Cancer Care Center Greenwich Hospital. The hospital expects to break ground on the building in 2022 and have it operational in three years.

“We felt this was a wonderful opportunity to make a major commitment to our community,” said donors Lynne and Richard Pasculano. “Having lived in Greenwich since 1974, we have seen Greenwich Hospital evolve as an important provider of health service to the town as well as surrounding areas. We are confident that these funds are in very good hands and will be used in the most efficient manner possible.”

The Pasculano gift represents the latest milestone for the hospital as it rolls out a multidisciplinary clinical growth plan and expansion of services in the region. Its network of Yale Medicine physicians and multispecialty care facilities now reach into Stamford and Westchester County.

The clinical growth plan, initiated by the leadership of President Norman Roth, who is retiring Oct. 2, enhances specialty and subspecialty care in pediatrics, heart and vascular, neuroscience and oncology.