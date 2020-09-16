ONS joins Orthopedic Associates of Middletown in new partnership

Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists (ONS) has partnered with Orthopedic Associates of Middletown (OAM).

The financial aspects of the partnership were not disclosed, although the organizations released a statement that said the “partnership will facilitate the continued growth of OAM through capital resources provided by ONS.”

ONS has offices in Greenwich, Stamford and Harrison, while OAM has facilities in Marlborough, Middletown, North Haven and Westbrook.

“Our combined organization prides itself on the ability to provide the region with a patient-centered, integrated suite of musculoskeletal services including orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, podiatry and ancillary support,” said Dr. Timothy F. Corvino, CEO of Greenwich-headquartered ONS.

“Financial pressure is increasing for patients and physicians, and we, along with our new colleagues at Orthopedic Associates of Middletown, understand that physician-led organizations like ours represent the best way to deliver outstanding patient care and leading clinical outcomes.”