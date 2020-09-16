PepsiCo teams with Red Lobster for new menu specialties

PepsiCo has announced a new partnership with Red Lobster to develop menu items for the restaurant chain.

The first item to be offered in this union is the Dew Garita, which is billed as the first official MTN Dew cocktail. Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo claimed the new drink was made from a “top-secret recipe” and Red Lobster will begin offering it at selected restaurants this month before rolling it out nationwide by the end of the year.

Additional menu items are planned for products in PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay and Quaker brands.

“Red Lobster and PepsiCo both understand how much food and beverages enhance memorable moments, from casual gatherings with friends to milestone celebrations,” said Hugh Roth, chief customer officer at PepsiCo Global Foodservice.

“With both of our brands on deck to wow guests, we can’t wait to dream up more phenomenal flavor pairings together to bring some very special offerings and experiences to the table.”