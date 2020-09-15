Darien’s Nassau Corporate Credit expands to London

Darien-headquartered Nassau Corporate Credit LLC (NCC), a specialty investment manager, is establishing an investment management business in London that will focus on the European bank loan and collateralized loan obligation (CLO) markets.

NCC, which has approximately $3.1 billion in assets under management, stated that its new London business was launched to “meet growing demand for robust, long-term investment opportunities with low correlation to the U.S. credit markets.”

The new office will be headed by Paul Meloche, formerly portfolio manager for Euro CLO trading and issuance at Ellington Management Group, and Hekeani Mathieu, formerly a portfolio manager for Ellington Management Group. They will report to Alex Jackson, NCC’s chief investment officer.