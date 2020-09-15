New multispecialty medical center opens in Fairfield

Yale New Haven Health’s Northeast Medical Group (NEMG) has opened a multispecialty center at 1152 Kings Highway Cutoff in Fairfield.

The 25,000-square-foot facility will house 45 exam rooms and three procedure rooms for some 30 providers in a number of specialties including family medicine, internal medicine, cardiology, obstetrics-gynecology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, pulmonary and sleep medicine, urology, ear, nose and throat surgery, and colorectal surgery.

The center will also house a laboratory blood draw station and X-ray services. All the providers and services are affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Health.

“The opening of this new facility further enhances our commitment to provide care to people in the communities where they live,” said Dr. Prathibha Varkey, NEMG president and CEO.